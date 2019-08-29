TECSYS (TCS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TECSYS (TSE:TCS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect TECSYS to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

TECSYS (TSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.86 million.

Shares of TCS stock traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,393. TECSYS has a twelve month low of C$10.30 and a twelve month high of C$17.30. The firm has a market cap of $166.80 million and a P/E ratio of -233.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.60.

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of TECSYS from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

TECSYS Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution management, transportation management, and supply management at point-of-use, as well as financial management and analytics solutions; ITopia, a Healthcare Logistics Platform.

