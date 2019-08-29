Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.25 billion.Tech Data also updated its Q3 2020 guidance to $2.85-3.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD traded up $14.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.85. The company had a trading volume of 46,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.87. Tech Data has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $111.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tech Data will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tech Data from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In related news, VP John A. Tonnison sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $209,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,237.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $819,858 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

