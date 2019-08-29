Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCRR. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Tcr2 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,160. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $407.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tcr2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.