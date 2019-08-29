Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.77

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.77 and last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 682157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.41.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 170.40 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,820.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

