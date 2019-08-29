Tallgrass Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TGE)

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,868 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 864% compared to the average daily volume of 609 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 25.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE TGE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 374,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,815. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Tallgrass Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Equities analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.08%.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.