Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE TGE traded up $5.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.46. 24,391,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,718. Tallgrass Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

