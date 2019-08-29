Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Tallgrass Energy worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the first quarter valued at $11,580,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Tallgrass Energy by 58.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 408,955 shares during the period. Hartz Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the first quarter valued at $8,004,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the first quarter valued at $7,044,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,327,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGE stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Research analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 170.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGE shares. TheStreet downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

