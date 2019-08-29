Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Update

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,717,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 3,386,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SYRS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. 1,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,835. The company has a market cap of $446.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.94. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a negative net margin of 3,137.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 63,000 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $489,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $133,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,301,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,726,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 666,665 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,765,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 863,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

