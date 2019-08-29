Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 758.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,488 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $581,173.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,436,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $447,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,882,784.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,813,886 in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. TriNet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

