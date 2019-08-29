Swiss National Bank Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 1,626.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ViaSat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ViaSat, Inc. has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $97.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -68.72 and a beta of 0.86.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViaSat news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $87,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Stenbit sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $98,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $225,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,278 shares of company stock worth $36,567,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. Raymond James raised shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.71.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.