Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,664 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Yelp worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,890,223 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $375,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075,596 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $105,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,289,877 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,000,000 after purchasing an additional 153,257 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,420 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $50,798,000 after purchasing an additional 415,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,223,080 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.74.

NYSE:YELP opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. Yelp Inc has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

