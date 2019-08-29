Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.95

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and traded as low as $13.00. Swedbank shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92.

About Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

