Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.75

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and traded as low as $14.70. Surrey Bancorp shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

