Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) dropped 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 715,116 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 669,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

SUNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.74%. The business had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Analysts expect that Sunworks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 910,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 566,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

