Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.45). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of NOVA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.37. 9,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,408. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $213,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

