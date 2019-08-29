Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SNDL opened at $8.75 on Monday. Sundial Growers has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $13.22.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

