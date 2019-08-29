SunContract Tops One Day Volume of $404,204.00 (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One SunContract token can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. SunContract has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $404,204.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SunContract has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00231194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.01350813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018880 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00092192 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022114 BTC.

About SunContract

SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SunContract Token Trading

SunContract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, Huobi, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

