Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Director Arthur A. Weiss Sells 257 Shares

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $37,925.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SUI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,672. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.27. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $149.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $312.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.20 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

