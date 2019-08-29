Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 256 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 9.9% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,673,000 after purchasing an additional 517,926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,250,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,075,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,592,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,842,000 after purchasing an additional 97,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,566,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,085,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,136,000 after purchasing an additional 139,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,944. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.29 and a 200 day moving average of $191.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.