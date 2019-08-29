Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Acquires 430 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $63.52.

