Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,207,500 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 1,098,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

SMFG stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $8.42.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

