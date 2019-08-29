StrongHands Trading Down 11.8% This Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $620,048.00 and approximately $645.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Coindeal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,077,284,575,912 coins and its circulating supply is 9,317,053,402,458 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, STEX, Graviex, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

