Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Up 12.3%

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) shot up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64, 112,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 186,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $126.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 49.92% and a net margin of 181.52%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

