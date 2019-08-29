Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Down 7.4%

Strikepoint Gold Inc (CVE:SKP)’s stock price was down 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 361,833 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 169,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of $14.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario, and Manitoba in Canada. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

