Stratis Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.28 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00004273 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Crex24, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. In the last week, Stratis has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $40.31 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006692 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000510 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00071137 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,464,708 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, Crex24, SouthXchange, Upbit, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

