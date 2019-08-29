Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.56

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.56 and last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 28412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.23.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.21.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

