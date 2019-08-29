StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.25

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.21, with a volume of 404598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

