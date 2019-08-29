Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 9,570 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,455,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after buying an additional 646,621 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,234,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 66,769 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 770,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 93.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 489,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 236,695 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 405,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 42,542 shares during the period.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised Renewable Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. 95,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,584. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $449.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.92). Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cynthia J. Warner bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $56,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,578 shares in the company, valued at $886,104.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.