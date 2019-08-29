Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 82.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 72.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,051,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,064,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,885 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,092. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

NASDAQ PFPT traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $111.53. 4,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,853. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -96.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

