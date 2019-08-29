Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $116.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.02.

In other news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $369,265.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,657.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,789 shares of company stock worth $8,203,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 122,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $113.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

