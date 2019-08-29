Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,163.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,585,000 after buying an additional 5,102,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,089,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,874 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,739,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 539,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHGE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE to $33.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.44.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $309,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,514.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHGE stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.07%. Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Baker Hughes A GE’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

