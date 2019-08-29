Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $598,000 Stake in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Cato worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Cato during the second quarter worth about $3,591,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cato by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 127,959 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Cato during the first quarter worth about $1,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cato by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cato by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 53,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. Cato Corp has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $411.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

