Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wabash National worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.01. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.36 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

