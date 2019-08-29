Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,800 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of ScanSource worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after buying an additional 160,303 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in ScanSource by 9.8% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 268,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 25.4% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 221,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 44,743 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 11.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in ScanSource by 139.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 73,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,355. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $720.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

