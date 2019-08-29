Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 2.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,958 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,001,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,581,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,905,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,154,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,977 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.19. 379,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,180,468. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

