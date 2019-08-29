STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $17.27

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $17.27. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 2,337,770 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.11 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.60 to $19.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.92 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

