STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $17.27

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $17.27. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 2,337,770 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.11 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.60 to $19.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.92 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.02.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.