STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.98

STM Group Plc (LON:STM)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and traded as low as $40.16. STM Group shares last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 19,356 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of STM Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 million and a PE ratio of 6.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.35.

STM Group Company Profile (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

