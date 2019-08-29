STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.98

STM Group Plc (LON:STM)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and traded as low as $40.16. STM Group shares last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 19,356 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of STM Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 million and a PE ratio of 6.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.35.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

