State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Mattel worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Mattel by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,076 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 2,468.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 531,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 510,919 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Mattel by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 449,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 288,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Mattel by 5,656,220.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 282,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Mattel Inc has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Mattel had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $860.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

