State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $59,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Rappaport sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,500 shares of company stock worth $7,079,925. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers USA stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

