State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,251 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of MGIC Investment worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 853,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after acquiring an additional 98,049 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 659,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. MGIC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 17.55%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

