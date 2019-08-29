State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Alcoa worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,704,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,053,000 after buying an additional 393,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,823,000 after buying an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of AA opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Alcoa Corp has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $45.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

