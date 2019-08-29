State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.62 Million Holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of PBF Energy worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 517.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 58.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other PBF Energy news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $950,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,322.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 686,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,025,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,194,973 shares of company stock worth $51,232,189 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

NYSE PBF opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. PBF Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

