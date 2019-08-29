State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 176.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 297,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 56,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Southern Copper by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. Southern Copper Corp has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $45.94.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 20.79%. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several research firms have commented on SCCO. Macquarie began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

