Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBLK. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

Shares of SBLK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.03. 33,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,772. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $929.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,084,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 108,475 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,531,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.6% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 35,384,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,827,000 after buying an additional 1,222,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 858,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 105,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

