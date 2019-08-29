Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Announces Earnings Results

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

SXI opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $778.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Standex Int’l has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. ValuEngine raised Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l during the 4th quarter worth $8,777,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standex Int'l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

