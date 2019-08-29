SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,461 Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 70.6% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackline in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackline in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackline in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 2,845.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.76. 14,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -199.27 and a beta of 0.87. Blackline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. Blackline’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackline news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $547,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $476,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $2,653,195. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.