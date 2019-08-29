SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,797 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,134 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $103,473,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,199,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,053,000 after purchasing an additional 507,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8,888.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 404,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 399,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $369,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $636,657.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan C. Macnaughton sold 9,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $935,021.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,018 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.02.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.93. 229,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,851. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $113.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

