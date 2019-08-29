SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $274,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BJUL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,430. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64.

