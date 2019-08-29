SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $223,000 in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.2% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,243,000 after buying an additional 300,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,181,000 after buying an additional 140,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,404,000 after buying an additional 258,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 61.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after buying an additional 566,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,188,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after buying an additional 33,205 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus started coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on CarMax from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

KMX traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,489. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $92.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $732,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 81,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $6,900,128.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,621,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,047 shares of company stock worth $31,898,938 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

