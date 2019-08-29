SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Zoetis by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 156.5% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.13. 44,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $78.90 and a one year high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $260,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,788.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roman Trawicki sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $512,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,199 shares in the company, valued at $239,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,432 shares of company stock worth $5,083,246. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.